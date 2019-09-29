Share:

KARACHI - The Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) for Polio in Sindh announced here on Saturday that a new case of polio had been reported from Sindh; this time from tehsil Kotri, district Jamshoro.

Abid Hassan, the spokesman for EOC Polio-Sindh, while sharing details, said a 31- month-old boy was the seventh polio victim in the province during the current year.

“Other affected districts are Hyderabad, Larkana and Karachi from where two, one and three cases have been reported, respectively.

The latest victim of the crippling disease, a 31-month-old infant, was said to be alright till he developed fever and chest congestion on August 22. However, the very next day he, unfortunately, also got hit by a water tanker while playing on the road. Consequently, he became irritable and was unable to move legs. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he received medication. But since his condition did not improve, he was referred to Ziauddin Hospital in Karachi where it was suspected he may have been affected by acute flaccid paralysis (AFP).

31-month-old infant latest victim of disease

When tests were conducted, it was established that the child had polio with reduced reflexes in both lower limbs.

Polio eradication campaign has failed to produce results in 2019 with the total case count now standing at 69, with 52 cases reported from KP, seven cases from Sindh, and five cases from Balochsitan and Punjab each.

“The child has received routine dose of polio which we are verifying, and it is being investigated how many campaign doses he has received,” said Abid Hassan.

EOC Sindh is said to have run aggressive campaigns from November all the way to June with the aim to not only stop the spread of polio cases, but to also eliminate the polio virus from the environment.

“We will ensure we turn the tide” said the spokesperson for the EoC in Sindh.

“As per forthcoming campaigns, he said OPV will be provided to the communities at their doorstep,” he said, and emphasized that parents must also cooperate with EoC by ensuring that their children were administered polio drops.

This was possible if only parents and caretakers take their children to any government-owned EPI centre where these vaccines are available free of cost, he concluded.