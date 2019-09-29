Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-Azad Jammu & Kashmir government has principally decided to declare the earthquake-hit Mirpur the calamity-hit area, official sources said.

“On the recommendations of the Commissioner Mirpur Division Muhammad Tayyeb, AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has agreed to declare the earthquake-hit Mirpur Sub Division as the calamity-hit area”, a senior AJK government officer told this Correspondent here Saturday night.

In view of the heavy loss of material in the severe catastrophe in sub division of Mirpur, the Divisional Commissioner had moved a summary to the AJK government for declaring the quake-hit zone of this district the calamity-hit area.

He strongly demanded that as people if Kashmir have attached great hopes with IK for representing their case internationally.

He further said that Kashmiris have utmost and immense hopes from IK to announce a tertiary care level hospital in Mirpur coupled with setup of oncology for the needy earthquake victims on this side of bloody LoC.

Dr Ijaz appreciated the role of Pak Army, district administration, NGOs and others for extending the immediate relief and rescue to the earthquake victims in the district.