LAHORE - The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Election Commission has announced Amanulla Qasim as unopposed central chairman of the Association. Scrutiny of the nomination papers for the office bearers of 2019-20 elections was held at the APTMA Punjab office on Tuesday. All the office bearers have been elected unopposed. As per details, Rehman Nasim has been elected as Senior Vice Chairman, Naveed Ahmed as Vice Chairman for Sindh-Balochistan region and Taimoor Shah as Vice Chairman for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region. Speaking on the occasion, the newly-elected Chairman APTMA Amanulla Qasim said APTMA represents the whole value chain and it would keep working for the collective good of it.