A twelve-day special anti-polio vaccination campaign will commence in three districts of Kohistan from tomorrow (Monday).
More than 85000 children aged under five year will be administered anti-polio drops during the campaign, said Provincial Health Department.
Meanwhile, on the same day a three-day anti-polio vaccination campaign will also begin in district Torghar.
As many as 14000 children will be vaccinated during the three-day campaign in the district.
A comprehensive security plan has been devised by the provincial government for security of polio vaccination teams.
