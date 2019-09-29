Share:

A twelve-day special anti-polio vaccination campaign will commence in three districts of Kohistan from tomorrow (Monday).

More than 85000 children aged under five year will be administered anti-polio drops during the campaign, said Provincial Health Department.

Meanwhile, on the same day a three-day anti-polio vaccination campaign will also begin in district Torghar.

As many as 14000 children will be vaccinated during the three-day campaign in the district.

A comprehensive security plan has been devised by the provincial government for security of polio vaccination teams.