Share:

CHITRAL- The Forest Department KP distributed Chilgoza Kits people, both Muslim and Kalash communities in Kalash valley.

In this connection a function was held at forest rest house Bumbroat. Divisional Forest Officer Shoukat Fayaz was chief guest on the occasion.

While district coordinator Ajaz Ahmad, Sub Divisional Forest officer Umari Nawaz, Community Development Officer of Forest and other staff were also present on the occasion.

Talking to the local community (both Kalash and Muslim), the DFO said that this is a pilot project to help the people of forest area. He said that these Kits are being distributed with the financial support of Food and Agriculture Organization of United Nation (FAO) in collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change while the provincial forest department is executing agency of Chilgoza forest project. The DFO informed that in past people used to collect Chilgoza (Pine) from tree with an orthodox way in which branches of tree also damage and the person who was collecting its cone also fell down as a result his leg or hand became fracture. Now they can collect Chilgoza with a very safe way and Pine trees will also be saved from destroying. Ajaz Ahmad demonstrated before the local people regarding use of these Kits that how they can use belt, Helmet, shoes, and cutter for Chilgoza cone. At last they distributed these kits to local community through chilgoza protection committee. Abdul Majeed Qureshi, president of Chilgoza protection committee, said that these are very useful Kits for local people as Rs170 million revenue is collected at Bumborat from Pine (Chilgoza) with huge damage to pine cone which can now be averted with help of these kits.

Local Kalash woman Shahi Gul Bibi informed that the locals depend on agriculture and forest and Chilgoza is the main cash fruit of this area.

Another Kalash woman Roman Bibi said that they are very happy that Forest department distributed Kits to members of the community. It will be major source of income and will play vital role in poverty alleviation from this backward area.

Later, members of forest team went to chilgoza forest where they practically demonstrated pine collection to local community. Ajaz Ahmad said that FAO UN and Ministry of Climate Change have launched Chilgoza forest project in all provinces of the country and Chitral is very important district of this project.