BUCHAREST-The “Art Safari 2019” art exhibition in Romania Friday held the opening ceremony of its International Pavilion which houses China Youth Contemporary Art Exhibition.

The annual Art Safari, held under the patronage of Bucharest City Hall, is the most influential art exhibition in Romania and one of the largest and most exciting art events in Eastern Europe.

IoanaCiocan, general manager of the Art Safari, said at the ceremony that the organizer set up a separate International Pavilion for the first time and dedicated it to China.

According to her, the Chinese modern artists “deserve” to be the first exhibitors of the International Pavilion, as there are frequent cultural exchanges between Romania and China.

Chinese Ambassador Jiang Yu expressed her gratitude to the Romanian organizer for highlighting China’s contemporary art.

Jiang spoke highly of the continuous development of bilateral relations since diplomatic relations were established 70 years ago, adding that the in-depth Sino-Romanian cultural exchanges have injected new vitality into their long-standing friendship.