Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has presented the Kashmir case in a bold and rational manner at General Assembly.

In a statement issued on Saturday, he said the PM has exposed the fascist designs of India before the comity of nations and his speech is a warning for the world and a charge sheet against the Modi government.

He said PM Khan was an ambassador of Kashmiris in real sense as he poured his heart out. He said that the Prime Minister informed the world about the Indian atrocities and barbarism in occupied Kashmir and their disastrous results in the valley. He said the daring speech of Imran Khan has shuddered the Indian government as he told the world that the minorities are unsafe in India due to the extremist Hindu mentality.

100 new institutions for out-of-school children

“The prime minister has also drawn world powers’ attention to money laundering,” he added.

School education plan

A new project has been prepared by the Punjab government for imparting education to the out-of-school children of Lahore. Under this programme, 100 new primary schools would be set up for out-of-school children. They will operate in rented buildings where there is no school in nearby areas. A proposal for setting up of mobile schools is also being considered for increasing the literacy rate. Initially, mobile schools will be set up in 10 buses where education will be provided to the children working in populated and business areas. Approximately Rs 260 million will be spent on both the programmes.

World Heart Day message

Sardar Buzdar has said that it is necessary to create awareness among masses regarding the precautionary measures for preventing heart diseases.

“Changing life style, regular walk, exercise and taking healthy food is necessary for preventing heart disease, he said in his message on World Heart Day.

He added: “The PTI government is paying special attention on the health sector by providing quality treatment facilities in the cardiac hospitals. Therefore, number of cardiac hospitals has increased so that treatment facilities could be provided to the patients at their doorsteps. Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology is being upgraded whereas cardiac hospital is also being constructed at DGK. Measures are being taken for establishing cardiac centres in far-flung areas.

He said former governments could not establish even a single hospital in a decade years where international standard treatment facilities could be provided. While giving message to the youth, he said that they should avoid smoking and eating high cholesterol diet and should adopt the habit of exercise.

Chaman blast condemned

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned blast in Chaman. He expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a blast and extended heartfelt sympathies with the heirs of bereaved families. He also prayed for early recovery of the injured persons.