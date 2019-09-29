Share:

LAHORE - The 13th Saarc Anesthesiology Congress will be held in Lahore next month under the auspices of the Pakistan Society of Anesthesiologists. The event will start from October 10. According to a press release, this will be a great opportunity to learn and share knowledge and skills. Prof Jodat Salim, the organizing secretary, said that the scientific program includes discussions on critical care, pain management, care of patients during operations, workshops on practical skills and recent advances in anaesthesiology.