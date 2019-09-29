Share:

LAHORE - Former law minister Rana Sanaullah could not be produced in a special court on Saturday. The court issued the orders after accepting a petition filed by the defence counsel after hearing arguments for the preservation of the CCTV footages of the arrest of Rana Sanaullah and taking him to police station from Thokar Niaz Baig. The judge also summoned the Safe City authorities on the next hearing of the case. The court then adjourned the hearing until October 2 and directed the ANF officials to produce the former Punjab law minister on the next date of hearing. cIn the last hearing, the court dismissed the bail plea of Rana Sanaullah while accepted the bail pleas of his five co-accused namely Usman, Anwar, Umar Farooq, Rustum Ali and Sibtain. An Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) prosecutor contended before the court that the former Punjab law minister couldn’t be granted bail on medical grounds as he was getting treatment inside jail. The ANF had submitted challan against PML-N leader in case pertaining to alleged recovery of drugs from his car.