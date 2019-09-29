Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Health, Dr Yasmin Rashid along with Chief of Air Staff Mujahid Anwar Khan inaugurated a state-of-the-art diagnostic centre at Pakistan Air Force Hospital on Saturday.

Base Commander Lahore Air Commodore Umer, Air Marshals Aamir, Abrar, Tariq Zia, Wing Commander Suleman, former Air Marshal (Retd.) Shahid Zulfiqar, DC Lahore Asghar Joya, Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal and army officers as well as ex-servicemen were present on this occasion.

The ceremony was started with Quran recitation and national anthem. Base Commander Lahore Air Commodore Umer briefed the participants about all the phases of construction of diagnostic centre besides the medical facilities being provided there.

Dr Yasmin Rashid and Chief of Air Staff also launched a plantation campaign by planning sapling in diagnostic centre. She greeted Chief of Air Staff for setting up of state-of-the-art diagnostic centre in Pakistan Airforce Hospital. On the behalf of Punjab government, she also offered every sought of technical services for Pakistan Air Force Hospital. Chief of Air Staff NishanImtiaz Military Mujahid Anwar Khan thanked the Dr Yasmin Rashid for her participation. He said welfare of the families of personnel is the top priority. “Best diagnostic facilities at diagnostic centre would provide relief to thousands of patients. Health Minister and Chief of Air Staff also visited various section of diagnostic centre and also reviewed the medial facilities being provided at diagnostic centre.