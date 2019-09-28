Share:

Rawalpindi-Excise and Taxation department, Punjab on Saturday warned the property tax defaulters to pay their dues before September 30 else strict action would be taken against them.

Excise and Taxation Officer, Rawalpindi, Muhammad Sameer told APP that Excise and Taxation Offices across the province would remain open on Sunday besides the citizens can also avail 5 percent concession on depositing tax before October 1.

A massive crackdown would be launched from October 1, adding that defaulters could face severe punishments, including imprisonment, seizure of their property, imposing of heavy fine and increase surcharge on the due tax, if they failed to clear their dues before the due date.

Special counters had been established for collection of vehicles token tax, he said and urged the citizens to avail the opportunity and pay token tax before expiry of the deadline.