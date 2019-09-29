Share:

KARACHI - Dengue and malaria are on the rise in Karachi and other parts of the province, as number of mosquitoes has increased considerably, especially after heavy rains in the provincial capital and other parts of the province.

Experts have urged citizens to use mosquito repellents and nets as safety measure. Prof Dr Khalid, former dean of medicine at Dow University of Health and Sciences said that there are thousands of dengue affected people in Karachi alone and toll could rise rapidly if measures are not taken on an emergency basis.

Speaking on symptoms of dengue, he said that a person should go to doctor if he has high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, severe joint and muscle pain, fatigue, nausea or vomiting and skin rash.

These symptoms usually begin four to six days after infection and last up to 10 days. “Dengue is a virus that could be tackled within 10 days if the patient is treated in right manner,” he added.

Prof Dr Khalid termed the litter a main reason for increase in number of mosquitoes that are spreading malaria. He said that effective cleanliness should be carried out and piles of garbage, stagnant sewerage water should be removed because they causing different diseases.