SIALKOT - Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan jointly inaugurated gas supply to dozens of Sialkot villages in her electoral constituency (NA-72, Sialkot-I).

The inaugural ceremony was held at village Gunnah-Sialkot late at night here.

On the occasion, both Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and Dr.Firdous Ashiq Awan reiterated the PTI government’s stance to raise the living standard of the common man, especially in rural areas through the provision of all basic facilities at their doorsteps..