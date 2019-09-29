Share:

ATTOCK-Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said that Prime Minister desires to bring the poor and needy at par with stable citizens of the country and this is the reason that Ehsas Program and Akhuwat have been merged together to get better results.

He said this while addressing a function where cheques worth Rs6.6 million were distributed among 164 needy persons of Attock district.

On the occasion, Regional Manager Akhuwat Syed Mehtab Ali, Area Manager Syed Najamul Hassan, Malik Ejaz of Saidan and other notables were also present. Malik Amin said that the purpose of giving interest free loans to the downtrodden for launching their small business and control unemployment. The adviser to PM said that beside health cards, the government is planning launching Ration Cards to ensure availability of edibles at subsidised rates to the poor. The adviser pointed out that Akhuwat Program was basically launched by Dr Amjad Saqib and now keeping its success in view, the government has decided to patronise it as same is the vision of Imran Khan.

Malik Amin said that the prime minister wants to deliver and its ample proof is that fortnightly, the performance of all ministers is evaluated. In Attock district, so for Rs3 billion have been invested by Akhuwat and this will be made double in the coming days.

Regional Manager Akhuwat Syed Mehtab Ali also spoke on the occasion. Later, the adviser to Prime Minister gave away cheques worth Rs6.6 million to the needy for starting their small businesses.

Later during his visit to AIOU (Allama Iqbal Open University) Attock campus, he said that this AIOU has been playing a vital role in enhancing literacy rate through distant learning. Specially those who do not have access to colleges and universities are being benefited. He said that soon a state-of-the-art building would be built for the AIOU Attock campus which will have all requisite facilities.

On the occasion, Regional Director Malik Amanullah briefed the adviser about the achievements of the campus and said that more than 11,000 students of Attock district are acquiring education through this campus.

Earlier while talking to newsmen about the speech of Premier Imran Khan to the world leaders in UNGA, Malik Amin said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has put the case of Kashmir before the world in a very logical and forceful manner which could not be done by any leader in the past.

He said that the PM minced no words while addressing the world leaders and urged upon them to play their role and termed Kashmir issue a test case for the UN.

“In his address, Imran Khan said that what kind of mind set it was which locked up eight million people in their houses,” he cited, adding that the West talk about animal rights then why there is silence in case of human rights of the people of Kashmir.

Malik Amin said that the prime minister, attired in traditional Pakistani dress, attempted to let the world leaders realise gravity of the situation in Kashmir. The adviser asked the world leaders if they support fascist or stand up for justice and humanity and made them realised that the blasphemy gives pain to Muslims and told them not to use freedom of speech to insult Prophet Muhammad (SAWW).