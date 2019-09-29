Share:

The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) on Sunday foiled an attempt to smuggle 10 kilogram of fine quality hashish to

Qatar.

According to the details, CIA, on a tip-off, conducted raid at a busstation near Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore and seized a huge quantity of hashish.

Two suspects, Umar Farooq and Arsalan Khan were taken into custody during the raid, the CIA officials said and added that the suspects weretrying to smuggle the narcotics to Qatar from Allama Iqbal International Airport.

Earlier on August 29, Airports Security Force (ASF) officials had foiled a bid to smuggle heroin from Allama Iqbal International Airport – Lahore, the spokesperson had said.

According to ASF spokesperson, the officials had recovered 1360 gram of heroin from the luggage of the passenger departing to a foreign country.

The recovery was made during scanning of the luggage by the airport’s security staff members, he had added.