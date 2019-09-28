Share:

ISLAMABAD-Higher Education Commission (HEC) has formed a delegation to resolve the issue of de-recognition Pakistani medical degrees by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, statement said on Saturday.

A statement issued by HEC said that a meeting at the commission took note of the recent de-recognition of some Pakistani medical degrees by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and constitute a five-member delegation to resolve the matter with Saudi authorities. The delegation will comprise of representatives of the medical universities in addition to HEC.

It was discussed that recently there were instances in which Pakistanis who have MD/ MS degrees were removed from their services and were asked to leave the country.

The meeting also reviewed the experience of Pakistani students studying in medical colleges in other countries and the current additional requirements for them when they return to Pakistan.

The statement also said that a committee has also been established to address emerging challenges and opportunities in the entire spectrum of medical education in the country, including undergraduate education, graduate education, clinical certification, health research and research oriented education, adoption of international standards, and addressing equivalence and certification issues in other countries.

The committee will be headed by the Chairman HEC, and will include representatives of Ministry of Health, PMDC, CPSP, and universities providing medical education.

This was decided at a meeting of the heads of key health education institutions in the country including HEC Chairman Dr. Tariq Banuri.

The participants expressed gratitude to HEC for taking lead on an important matter that is affecting Pakistan’s medical degree holders working in Saudi Arabia.