ISLAMABAD - Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred six Kashmiri youth in Ganderbal and Ramban districts of Occupied Kashmir on Saturday.

The Indian troops during cordon and search operations martyred three youth in Naranag area of Ganderbal and three others in Batote area of Ramban district in Jammu region.

Earlier, one Indian soldier was killed and another injured in an attack in Batote. The operations continued till last reports came in, Kashmir Media Service reported.

On the other hand, people erupted in jubilation, Friday night, after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech in the UN General Assembly where he forcefully and effectively highlighted the sufferings of the Kashmiris due to continued lockdown and communication blackout in the territory.

Despite heavy presence of Indian troops , people at many places came out of their homes and celebrated with firecrackers and dance as soon as Imran Khan’s speech ended. They raised high-pitched pro-Pakistan, pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.

The occupation authorities tightened restrictions in Srinagar on Saturday to prevent people from staging further demonstrations.

Normal life remained crippled on the 55th consecutive day in the Kashmir valley as shops, business establishments and educational institutions remained closed and public transport was off the roads. The occupation authorities kept the communication means including internet and mobile phones suspended and TV channels shut in the Kashmir valley and Muslim areas of Jammu region, adding to the woes of the residents. Shutdown was observed in Doda, Bhaderwah and Kishtwar against Indian occupation and repeal of special status of occupied Kashmir by India.

An officer of Indo-Tibetan Border Police committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in Jammu city. This incident of suicide raised the number of such deaths among Indian troops and police personnel to 442 since January 2007.