LAHORE - Jamaat-i-Islami chief Senator Sirajul Haq has warned the government against taking any ‘U-Turn’ on the Occupied Kashmir, saying any compromise on the principled stand of Pakistan on the disputed area will bring serious damage to the country.

He said this while addressing a session held in memory of JI founder and leading Islamic scholar of 20th century Syed Abul Ala Maudoodi (RA).

Senior journalists Altfa Hassan Qureshi, Mujeebur Rahman Shami, Dr Hussain Ahmad Paracha, Jamaat-i-Islami leaders Mian Aslam, Hafiz Idrees, Hafiz Sajid Anwar and Anwar Gondal also addressed the session and paid glowing tribute to the religious and nationalistic services of the great Islamic scholar.

“Had then government taken serious Syed Maudoodi’s advice on Kashmir soon after the creation of Pakistan, the region would have been the part of Pakistan,” said Jamaat-i-Islami chief .

Reiterating his Jamaat’s resovle to continue with supporting Kashmiris in their just cause for right to self-determination. He added that the late Jamaat-i-Islami founder had then requested the Pakistani government to immediately enter the army in Kashmir when Gurdaspur being a Muslim majority district was made the part of India under British-Congress conspiracy.

The head of Jamaat-i-Islami said the people of Pakistan had been listening to the fiery speeches of the rulers on Kashmir for seven decades.

They knew that none of them was able to make courageous move to liberate the millions of Kashmiri. Now, he added, when Modi government had crossed all limits and bent upon changing the demography of the disputed region, the people of Pakistan and Kashmir were at the brink of losing their patience and ready to go to any extent in support of their brethren.

So, said the Jamaat-i-Islami leader, it was duty of the world not to further test the patience of millions of Pakistanis and Kashmiris and force New Delhi to immediately withdraw controversial amendments, call back its occupied forces and allow the United Natios mission to conduct a referendum in the region.