LOS ANGELES - Jon Watts is in talks to direct ‘Spider-Man 3’.

Watts - who directed both ‘Spider-Man Homecoming’ and ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ - is currently in negotiations with Marvel and Sony about returning to the franchise for the third installment.

It was previously revealed that ‘Far From Home’ writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers will pen the third movie.

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that Spider-Man will remain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In August, it was announced that the superhero would be leaving the MCU after Sony and Disney failed to reach an agreement over the future of the franchise but the two companies have managed to work out a deal, which will see Kevin Feige produce one more ‘Spider-Man’ movie, while the character will also appear in a future Marvel film.