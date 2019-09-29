Share:

MIRPUR - Hailing Prime Minister Imran Khan’s landmark speech at the UN General Assembly session in New York, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Azad Kashmir Chapter has said that Imran Khan has made a history by raising the most pressing issues and challenges faced by the world today.

Terming it as a historic attempt to break the global silence over Kashmir, PTI President Barrister Sultan Mehmood said on Saturday that after a long time, the Kashmir case was pleaded and presented before the highest body with full courage and conviction.

“Besides exposing Indian brutalities, the Prime Minister in his exclusive speech, also shook the conscience of international institutions, which have unfortunately chosen to stay silent on the Kashmiris’ sufferings”, he said while talking to APP over telephone from New York on Saturday, adding that Imran Khan has emerged as a global leader by raising the most pressing issues like blasphemy and Islamophobia.

In a separate chat with APP, PTI senior vice president, Chaudhry Zafar Anwar said that Kashmiris have found a genuine and strong leader who has successfully diverted the world attention towards the simmering situation in Held Kashmir.

Describing Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech as comprehensive and historic, PTI General Secretary Raja Musadiq Khan said, “This is for the first time that a Pakistani leader had addressed the West in their own language and dialect and convinced them to take a stand on Kashmir”.

This is the reason that everyone including the United States condemn India which is a big achievement, he added.

Raja Mansoor Khan, Additional General Secretary, PTI Azad Kashmir said, “The Prime Minister’s speech has generated a new wave of optimism amongst Kashmiris living on both sides of the Line of Control that there is a leader who can raise their voice without compromising his ideals”.

The Prime Minister’s hour-long maiden speech at the UN General Assembly session has evoked widespread approval and gratitude from Kashmiri diaspora community leaders living in Europe and the United States of America. Sardar Ali Shahnawaz Khan, the Executive Director of Kashmir Scandinavian Council expressed satisfaction over the Prime Minister’s speech and said that the PM’s landmark speech has opened up new avenues and opportunities besides paving a way for Kashmiri diaspora community to present Kashmir case more effectively.

Meanwhile, prominent Kashmiri leader, Dr Ghulam Nabi Fai, while talking to PTI Secretary Information Ershad Mahmud, said that nearly 30,000 US citizens during a protest in front of the UN headquarter in New York have demanded withdrawal of troops from both sides of the divide. “The protesters demanded immediate withdrawal of Indian occupation forces from Kashmir so that people could decide and determine their political future according to their own will”, Dr. Fai said.

Raja Muzaffar, the central leader of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, praised the Prime Minister’s speech from the United States on his social media account, calling it a voice of Kashmiris.

Although there has been no response from Hurriyat Conference leaders, due to continued curfew and communication blockade in Indian Occupied Kashmir but there has been a wave of joy in Kashmiris settled abroad.

Commenting on the development, PTI Secretary Information Ershad Mahmud said, “The Prime Minister’s speech at the world’s highest forum had boosted up the morale of Kashmiris on both sides of the LoC. Kashmiris have been encouraged and they are determined to continue the freedom movement at the political and diplomatic level”.

“Our gratitude is due to Prime Minister Imran Khan for going extra miles to sensitize international community about the humanitarian crisis in Kashmir due to prolonged curfew and lock-down in the area”, Mahmud said, adding that Imran Khan’s extensive diplomatic outreach and efforts have started shaking the conscience of world powers.