Lightning killed a man and injured his son as rain lashed different areas of Sheikhupura on Sunday.

According to details, lightning struck a haveli in village Goron-wali of Sheikhupura.

While the man was killed by the electrocution, his son has since been shifted to a hospital. A buffalo was also killed when the lightning struck.

A day earlier in Karachi, nine people were killed by electrocution during the storm, although not all of them were killed by natural lightning strikes.