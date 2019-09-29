Lightning killed a man and injured his son as rain lashed different areas of Sheikhupura on Sunday.
According to details, lightning struck a haveli in village Goron-wali of Sheikhupura.
While the man was killed by the electrocution, his son has since been shifted to a hospital. A buffalo was also killed when the lightning struck.
A day earlier in Karachi, nine people were killed by electrocution during the storm, although not all of them were killed by natural lightning strikes.