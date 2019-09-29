Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh government is fast materializing arrangements for construction of a 38.75 kilometre long Malir Expressway to facilitate people commuting to and from suburbs of Karachi to main city and also its downtown on daily basis.

Sindh Ministers for Local Bodies, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Imtiaz A Shaikh, holding the portfolio of Energy discussing the project in a meeting to discuss the project agreed that satisfactory completion of its ongoing bidding process for the project would help begin the scheme by next month (October). The envisaged Malir Expressway, from Kathore in Malir to Jam Sadiq Bridge - located close to KPT Flyover, will comprise of three lanes and shall also meet the need for smooth cargo flow between industrial areas of Karachi to seaport.

The meeting was further informed that it would also be linked to M-9 at Super Highway thus connecting to interior parts of the province. The two ministers observed with satisfaction that Malir Expressway would be a significant addition to work being undertaken by the department local bodies for enhancement of traffic related infrastructure in Karachi.