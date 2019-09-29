Share:

As Chief Justice is very sincere to provide expeditious and inexpensive justice as such Model Courts were established and its performance is highly appreciated. But unfortunately Model Courts handle only murder and Narcotics cases. Whereas normal people including widows, orphans, pensioners are suffering

- Recovery of rent

- Illegal occupation of property

Many people take shops, offices, flats, etc on rent basis and pay rent for sometimes and later neither pay rent nor vacant it. Therefore if rent cases are solved in three months and subjected property is vacated immediately.

MRS ZAIBUN NISA IQBAL,

Lahore.