Islamabad - Pakistan’s population has one of the highest risks of coronary heart diseases in the world where 30 per cent to 40 per cent of all deaths are due to cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), health experts said on Saturday. In an event organised regarding CVDs, Chief of Cardiology at Shifa International Hospital Dr. Asad Ali Saleem stated that Pakistan’s population has one of the highest risks of coronary heart diseases in the world where 30 per cent to 40 per cent of all deaths are due to CVDs. He also said that high blood pressure, high LDL cholesterol and smoking are key risk factors for heart diseases. Despite its prevalence, it is possible to reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases with lifestyle changes, he added. CVD is the leading cause of death and disability in the world, claiming 17.9 million lives a year. That’s a third of all deaths on the planet and half of all non-communicable disease related deaths. Around 85 per cent of these deaths are due to heart disease and stroke. Looking after your heart means taking small but meaningful actions - eating a balanced diet, undertaking regular exercise and quitting smoking - all the things that make you not only healthier but also able to enjoy your life to the fullest. Dr. Saeedullah Shah (Consultant Cardiologist SIH) said that 80 per cent of premature deaths from CVD could be avoided if the four main risk factors; tobacco use, unhealthy diet, physical inactivity and harmful use of alcohol were controlled. Tobacco use and exposure to second-hand smoke kill 6 million people a year and are estimated to cause nearly 10 per cent of CVDs. Dr. Mehmood Zeb (Consultant Cardiologist SIH) said that cardiovascular disease is caused by disorders of the heart and blood vessels, and includes coronary heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, hypertension, peripheral artery disease and heart failure. Dr. Assad Akbar Khan (Consultant Cardiologist SIH) said that cardiovascular disease is the world number one killer today. But it does not need to be this way. By making just a few small changes to our lives, we can reduce our risk of heart disease and stroke, as well as improving our quality of life and setting a good example for the next generation.

Senate body takes suo motu on dengue in capital

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A. Rehman Malik has taken a suo motu notice on the alarming increase in the number of dengue patients in jurisdiction of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). A notice issue by the secretary committee says that the “chairman committee has desired that the Islamabad Administration, mayor Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and other departments should take immediate measures to control dengue in ICT.” The chairman sought a detailed report on the matter indicating also the number of dengue patients admitted and treated in ICT hospitals may be furnished to his office within one week. The chairman committee has also proposed that the help of the government of Sri Lanka can also be sought through the Sri Lankan High Commission in Islamabad to control and combat the dengue as they have a vast experience to control it.