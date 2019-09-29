Share:

“There are two Mustafa Kemals. One is the flesh-and-bone Mustafa Kemal who now stands before you and who will pass away. The other is you, all of you here who will go to the far corners of our land to spread the ideals, which must be defended with your lives if necessary.”

–Mustafa Kemal

Every year on 30th August, Turkey celebrates the

Victory Day with nationalistic fervour.

Turkey annually celebrates Victory Day on August 30, commemorating the Turkish victory over Greek invaders in 1922. The history of Victory Day dates back to the end of the First World War. The Ottoman Empire was on the defeated side after the war and occupied by the Allies. Soon the balkanization of the Ottomon Empire started. In the process, parts of modern day Turkey also became vulnerable.

The Turkish army was fighting different nations on many fronts. In 1921, in the Battle of Sakarya the Turkish military managed to push back the Greek army. Encouraged by the victory, the Turkish military began preparing for a major offensive battle. For this “Great Offensive”, the Turkish army deployed weapons, ammunition and soldiers to Anatolia in secret; the troops were quickly trained, and all forces were mobilised. The Turkish military worked to carry out these preparations in a very short period. Under Mustafa Kamal’s leadership, the Turkish army launched an attack on Greek army in the battle of Dumlupinar on 26th August 1922.

On 30 August 1922, the Turkish army defeated the Greek forces in the battle of Dumlupinar. This battle is seen as the last fight in the War of Independence. Hence the day is celebrated as Victory Day.