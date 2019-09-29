Share:

Lahore - The King Edward Medical University (KEMU) and Mayo Hospital have jointly held a walk to create awareness about physiotherapy, a press release said on Saturday.

The event, organised by the School of Physiotherapy, with King Edward Medical University Vice Chancellor Professor Khalid Masud Gondal as the chief guest.

Prof Asad Aslam Khan, CEO, Mayo Hospital and Principal, School of Physiotherapy, Nighat Ansar also attended the occasion. The purpose of the walk was to highlight the usefulness of this sector in the public. Professor Asad Aslam Khan said this is an area that requires a lot of expertise.

Nighat Ansar highlighted the importance of the Physiotherapy Department, saying it was a very effective treatment. The use of various exercises and modalities in this field can help patients without medicines and prevent the most needy and handicapped.

King Edward Medical University (KEMU) VC Prof Khalid Masud Gondal said the university will do its best to establish the department as physiotherapy is a complete and effective non-pharmacological treatment. He said an institute of physiotherapy will be established in the New Campus of KEMU Narowal Road. He appreciated the organisers of such an important event.

Dr Fowad Karim, Dr Muneeba Mustafae, Dr Saleha, Dr Shumaila Ehsan, Dr Somiya Zia, Dr Junaid Gondal, Dr Irfan Ali, Dr Rizwan Haider, all the students of physiotherapy, as well as those belonging to different fields of life participated in the walk.