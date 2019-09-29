Share:

Businessmen Panel for FPCCI on Sunday said Prime Minister Imran Khan did a brilliant job in United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) by the way he highlighted the case of Kashmir and Islamophobia and we hope same wisdom from him at the economic front.

Chairman of Businessmen Panel (BMP), Mian Anjum Nisar said that being a Pakistani, I am proud the way our Prime Minister pleaded the case in UNGA and highlight the genocide on Kashmir’s especially from the last 56 days. He hoped now western countries may revisit their policy towards India.

He said that now we are looking for certain changes in economic front of the country and all business community has attached its hopes with the Prime Minister. I think it’s time to shuffle the cabinet and promote brains attached with this soil, he added.

Senior Vice Chairman, Mian Zahid Hussain said in strong words, the premier reminded the world that if not paid attention to, India's actions in occupied Kashmir would lead to a bloodbath, right now India humiliated innocent Kashmir’s and its leadership.

Vice Chairman, Sheikh Muhammad Aslam said that silence of international community on situation in Kashmir for last 56 days proved that they preferred trade over humanity. It is time Muslim Umah may stand united against the genocide in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), he urged.

Secretary General (Federal) Ahmad Jawad said Prime Minister Imran Khan rightly warned if a conventional war starts between the two countries, anything could happen.

He further said that PM was justified to say, "It's not a threat, it's a fair worry. When a nuclear-armed country fights to the end, it will have consequences far beyond the borders. It will have consequences for the world."

Jawad said Prime Minister Imran Khan shines on the international stage, there is no denying that. It's been a marathon tour with countless speaking engagements, even haters are advised to give credit where it is due, and it is due.

Former Vice President FPCCI, Mirza Abdul Rehman said after the long gap of Muhammad Zafar Ullah Khan, then Zulfiqar Bhutto (Former foreign Ministers of Pakistan); this is the 3rd speech by the Prime Minister Khan in United Nations on Kashmir issue which made a huge impact. “Well worded and well conveyed to international community in his 47 minutes speech”. He actually blasts to the BJP Government of India.

BMP Punjab Chairman, Shahzeb Akram said next month visit of Turkish President to Islamabad will further strengthen the case of Pakistan on Kashmir which will further pave the way to strengthen the relations between two brother Islamic countries and on economic front too; both leaders have their equal important voice in the international cloud.