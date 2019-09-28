Share:

ATTOCK - Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said that Prime Minister desires to bring the poor and needy at par with stable citizens of the country and this is the reason that Ehsaas Program and Akhuwat have been merged together to get better results.

He said this while addressing a function where cheques worth Rs6.6 million were distributed among 164 needy persons of the Attock district.

On the occasion, Regional Manager Akhuwat Syed Mehtab Ali, Area Manager Syed Najam ul Hassan, Malik Ejaz of Saidan and other notables were also present. Malik Amin said that the purpose of giving interest free loans to the down trodden was to support them in launching their small business and to control unemployment. He said that besides health cards government is thinking to launch ration cards to ensure availability of edibles at control prices. The Advisor said, Akhuwat Program was basically launched by Dr Amjad and now keeping its success, govt has decided to patronise it as same is the vision of Imran Khan.

Malik Amin said Prime Minister wants to deliver and its ample proof is that fortnightly, the performance of all ministers is evaluated. In Attock district, so for Rs3 billion have been invested by Akhuwat and this will be made double in the coming days. Regional Manager Akhuwat Syed Mehtab Ali spoke on the occasion. Later, Advisor to Prime Minister Aslam gave away cheques worth Rs6.6 million to the needy for starting their small businesses.

Later, during his visit to AIOU (Allama Iqbal Open University) Attock campus he said that this campus is playing a vital role in enhancing literacy rate of the country through distant learning. Especially those who do not have access to colleges and universities are being benfitted.

He said that soon a state of the art building will be built for this campus which will have all the requisite facilities. On the occasion, Regional Director Malik Amanullah briefed the advisor about the achievements of the campus and said that more than 11000 students of Attock district are seeking education through this campus.

Earlier, while talking to newsmen about the speech of Premier Imran Khan to the world leaders in UNGA, Malik Amin said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has put the case of Kashmir before the UN in a very logical and forceful manner which could not be done by any leader in the past. He said PM minced no words while addressing the world leaders and urged upon them to play their role and termed Kashmir issue a test case for the UN.

In his address, he said that what kind of mind set it was which locked up eight million people and said that the West talks about animal rights then why there is silence in case of human rights of the people of Kashmir.