Prime Minister Imran Khan after a successful trip to the United Nations landed at Islamabad International Airport on Sunday afternoon where he was accorded warm welcome by party leaders, ministers and workers.

Addressing the party workers on the occasion, Premier Imran Khan said that he was thankful to entire Pakistani nation for the prayers that he said enabled him to fight Kashmir’s case.

“I would first of all, like to thank the public, the way you prayed for me and the Kashmiris. I would also like to thank Bushra Begum for praying for me continuously. "

PM Khan pledged that he will continue to expose the fascist agenda of Narendra Modi’s government at every international forum.

"Even if the world does not stand with Kashmir, Pakistan will always stand with them. We stand with them because we want to please Allah," he said.

My supporters should not lose hopes in bad times since struggle is all about ups and downs, the prime minister urged.

He said, "You have to make sure to not be disappointed in times of hardship because the people of Kashmir are looking towards you. As long as they have us standing with them, they will continue their struggle and will win freedom one day."

A large number of workers and leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) thronged the airport to receive the prime minister who won accolades for his impressive speech at the United Nations General Assembly session in New York on Friday.

Accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, the prime minister shook hands with cabinet members and waved at supporters who had gathered to welcome him.

The supporters were holding placards inscribed with slogans in support of Kashmir and Prime Minister Imran Khan while banners and posters were put up on the main major thoroughfares in the capital.

Convoys of cars and pickup trucks carrying PTI workers from different parts of the country were seen entering the capital ahead of the prime minister's arrival.

Videos posted on social media showed the workers waving flags of the ruling party and Azad Kashmir.

Earlier, PTI’s Chief Organizer Saifullah Khan Niazi asked party workers on Twitter to reach the Islamabad International Airport in the afternoon as the party would accord PM Imran with an unprecedented welcome.

Senior PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen also took to Twitter to urge the party workers to attend the reception for the prime minister who he said had “fought the Kashmir cause like a true hero”.

“Let’s celebrate this win by giving him a hero’s welcome tomorrow 5pm at the New Islamabad Airport. Don’t forget to be there,” he tweeted with a hashtag #WelcomeHomePMIK which trended on Twitter.

Speaking to media prior to his departure for the airport in New York, the prime minister when asked for a message to the people waiting to welcome him at the airport, said it was Allah who bestowed upon respect.

The prime minister left New York onboard a commercial flight after his plane developed a technical fault on Friday night.