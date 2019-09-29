Share:

SIALKOT-Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan asserted on Saturday that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s “Kashmir Mission” has achieved ‘more than desired global success.’ “The prime minister highlighted Kashmir Cause vehemently and raised voice for the rights of the oppressed Kashmiri people in a befitting manner in international community.”

Talking to the newsmen here this afternoon, Dr Firdous that Prime Minister Imran Khan has jolted the conscience of the World about the prolonged Indian state terrorism in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. She pointed out that now it is the test of the UN to play its pivotal role in the peaceful resolution of the burning Kashmir Issue, which has become a flashpoint between the two nuclear neighbours.

Dr Firdous asserted that PM Imran Khan effectively represented not only Pakistan but the entire Muslim Ummah in his address to the UN General Assembly. He also presented the true face and picture of Islam before the World. She said that the PM has given the direly needed boost to the Kashmir Cause globally in his historic address to the UN General Assembly and the successfully prodded the UN about its responsibilities.

Dr Firdous added that the Pakistan has made it clear to the world that Pakistan would never recognize Israel util peaceful solution to the Kashmir and Palestine disputes.

Earlier, addressing a seminar on “SMEs Finance Awareness Programme for Women Entrepreneurs” held under the auspices if State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) here, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan announced early establishment of “Sialkot Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry,” saying that the federal government will soon establish women chamber of commerce to promote and encourage the women entrepreneurs at the export-oriented city of Sialkot. She disclosed that the government has allocated Rs6 billion for issuing soft-term and easy small industrial loans to the businesswomen across the country.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan stated this while addressing the participants of a daylong awareness seminar on “SMEs Finance Awareness Programme for Women Entrepreneurs” held at Sialkot under the auspices if State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) here. Senior SBP and TDAP officials also attended the seminar.

She said the government is encouraging the women SMEs at every level and has been making hectic efforts for this purpose. She said the government is determined to promote industrialization for wealth creation through encouraging the SMEs. She assured the government would bringing soft term easy loans and lucrative trade incentives under the supervision of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) for the promotion and strengthening SMEs.

She went to say that the government has already made efforts for taking all stakeholders into confidence to ensure early launch of “One Window Operation” to facilitate the female SMEs besides establishing “inspectors-less regime” in Pakistan. Dr Firdous said that the government firmly believes in the economic empowerment of the women and accords top priority to the promotion of female SMEs.

The SAPM pointed out that Pakistan’s economic indicators has started getting better with every passing day due to effective and revolutionary policies of the government.

The special assistant to PM revealed that the government is also committed to the promotion of the culture of “Ease of Doing Business” to establish a strong industrial base, strengthen national economy through increasing the national exports and contain the price-hike through creation of maximum employment in the country.

Dr Firdous said that the SMEs sector has been playing the role of backbone in strengthening national economy. She said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan has focused on the promotion of the SMES, which is evident from the special package of maximum trade and export related incentives announced for the textile sector.

The SAPM asserted that ease of doing business is the tool, which offers solutions to the revival of inherited sick economy of the country.

Dr Firdous said that effective and positive economic policies of the government have started bearing fruit and the economy is on the path to stability.

She claimed that the government’s policies would be help in strengthening the industrial base.

“The government is committed to providing a conducive environment to the businessmen, industrialists and exporters, enabling them to boost national exports with devotion, dedication and peace of mind,” she stressed.

She pointed out that strong industrial base is vital for boosting and increasing exports, reiterating the government’s resolve to patronise and support the efforts boosting women entrepreneurs.

The SAPM said all the impediments would be removed from the way of promotion of female entrepreneurship.

She also assured that all the problems of the women SMEs sector would be resolved.

She urged the industrialists and exporters to make strategic thinking to boost national exports. “The government has been making plans, evolving effective and positive policies to boost industrial sector besides, taking business community into confidence for ensuring complete implementation on business and investment-friendly policies in country,” she informed.

She said that the government is fully aware of the problems being faced by the business community, saying that the government has been making all out sincere efforts for early solution to these problems.