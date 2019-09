Share:

An airstrike in South-eastern Ghazni province killed a prominent Taliban leader, the Ministry of Defense announced Sunday.

According to a statement released by Ministry of Defense, the airstrike in Khogyani district killed Mawlavi Abdul Hanan, one of the most famous leaders of Taliban.

The statement further added that Mawlavi Hanan was also a member of the military commission of Taliban in Ghazni.

The Taliban group has not commented regarding the killing of Mawlavi Hanan so far.