Share:

FAISALABAD (Online): State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul has said that climate change is much wider and international subject and provinces are answerable to federation in this respect. “Climate change is an extensive and global subject. Despite devolution of climate change department to provinces under 18th constitutional amendment, provinces are answerable to federation on this count in view of its significance”, she said this while addressing a ceremony held under Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries on Saturday. She said the government is eliminating use of plastic bags gradually besides launching massive tree plantation drive in the country. Pointing to global changes she said Pakistan has no role in enhancing global temperature. Despite it the developing countries are suffering the punishment of pollution being caused by major developed countries and some superpowers.

Dengue on the prowl as another two die in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD (INP): Dengue fever on Saturday claimed two more lives in Faisalabad and over 80 patients have been tested positive for the disease in the city. Laboratories remained closed in Faisalabad owing to the protest of Grand Health Alliance as tests of patients could not be conducted. As many 16 more patients have been admitted to Allied and Civil Hospitals in the city. Eight more patients - including two women - suffered from the disease in Lahore where the total number has risen to 108. Six dengue patients were shifted to Nishtar Hospital in Multan where 68 individuals have been reported so far. 2500 patients were brought to Islamabad’s Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in three days and 500 were tested positive for dengue. 80 patients are undergoing treatment at PIMS dengue ward. Over 300 persons were diagnosed with dengue at Polyclinic Hospital and over 100 are admitted. 14 patients in Rawalpindi are in critical condition.

SAPM, Sh Rasheed inaugurate gas supply projects

SIALKOT (Staff Reporter): Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan jointly inaugurated gas supply to dozens of Sialkot villages in her electoral constituency (NA-72, Sialkot-I).

The inaugural ceremony was held at village Gunnah-Sialkot late at night here.

On the occasion, both Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and Dr.Firdous Ashiq Awan reiterated the PTI government’s stance to raise the living standard of the common man, especially in rural areas through the provision of all basic facilities at their doorsteps..

Seminar highlights Kashmiris plight

NOORPUR THAL (Staff Reporter): Deputy DEO office Noorpur Thal organised a seminar here the other day. Deputy District Education Officer Faiz Hassan Malik presided over the seminar while assistant education officers, teachers, students, clerks, journalists and social workers participated in the event to highlight the aggression of the Modi government on Kashmir’s legal status and violations of human rights in the Indian-held Valley.

Speakers expressed solidarity with Kashmiri brethren and condemned the worst-ever brutalities unleashed by the occupying forces in the held valley.