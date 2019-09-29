Share:

FAISALABAD - State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul has said that climate change is much wider and international subject and provinces are answerable to federation in this respect. “Climate change is an extensive and global subject. Despite devolution of climate change department to provinces under 18th constitutional amendment, provinces are answerable to federation on this count in view of its significance”, she said this while addressing a ceremony held under Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries on Saturday. She said the government is eliminating use of plastic bags gradually besides launching massive tree plantation drive in the country. Pointing to global changes she said Pakistan has no role in enhancing global temperature. Despite it the developing countries are suffering the punishment of pollution being caused by major developed countries and some superpowers.