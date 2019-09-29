Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Saturday announced giving a warm welcome to Prime Minister Imran Khan upon his return to Islamabad following his ‘historic’ address at the UN General Assembly.

The PTI Secretary Information Ahmad Jawad in a statement said that party’s chief organiser Saifullah Khan Nayazee had told the party officer bearers, workers and activists to make full preparations for the historic welcome at the Islamabad airport. The chief organiser in a statement said that the impassioned and forceful address of PM had raised heads of the nation high. Muslim Ummah, especially the people of Kashmir have got a powerful voice in the form of PM Khan, he added.

“We will give a warm welcome to the PM today,” he said, adding that the people of the capital would come out of their homes to welcome the PM and give a strong message to the world.