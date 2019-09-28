Share:

China Youth Contemporary Art Exhibition debuts in Romania

BUCHAREST- The “Art Safari 2019” art exhibition in Romania Friday held the opening ceremony of its International Pavilion which houses China Youth Contemporary Art Exhibition.

The annual Art Safari, held under the patronage of Bucharest City Hall, is the most influential art exhibition in Romania and one of the largest and most exciting art events in Eastern Europe.

IoanaCiocan, general manager of the Art Safari, said at the ceremony that the organizer set up a separate International Pavilion for the first time and dedicated it to China.

According to her, the Chinese modern artists “deserve” to be the first exhibitors of the International Pavilion, as there are frequent cultural exchanges between Romania and China.

Chinese Ambassador Jiang Yu expressed her gratitude to the Romanian organizer for highlighting China’s contemporary art.

Jiang spoke highly of the continuous development of bilateral relations since diplomatic relations were established 70 years ago, adding that the in-depth Sino-Romanian cultural exchanges have injected new vitality into their long-standing

friendship.

The China Youth Contemporary Art Exhibition, organized by China’s Network of International Culturalink Entities, displayed 52 oil paintings, sculptures, installations and images of 29 Chinese young artists.

Shanghai Film Week launched in Brussels

BRUSSELS- The Shanghai Film Week was launched here on Thursday, with the opening ceremony highlighting the adventures of San Mao, a historical figure in Chinese comics.

“The Adventures of San Mao,” one of Shanghai’s first films centering on a comic street orphan from the city, was screened at an opening ceremony at the China Culture Center (CCC) in Brussels, allowing visitors to connect to Shanghai’s history.

San Mao, a character that inspires a spirit of optimism in spite of the difficulties in life, was so beloved in China that the comics were adapted into movies, according to the film week’s organizers.

Zhang Weijun, son of Zhang Leping, the creator of San Mao, said the film perpetuates the memory of his father.

The Shanghai Film Week, a one-month project combining various art forms with films as the common thread, will present six classic film works, the organizers said.

An exhibition of posters of contemporary films is also scheduled to be held as part of the event.