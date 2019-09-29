Share:

Armed robbers critically injured two upon resistance during a robbery attempt here on Sunday.

Police said that four armed robbers stopped two people in Marh Bhagwan area of Sheikhupura while they were on their way to Chak 12, and tried to snatch cash and cell phones.

Upon resistance, robbers opened straight firing injuring Inyatullah 36, and Muhammad Imran 38, stated to be cousins and fled the scene.

The injured were shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital where they were referred to Lahore General Hospital (LRH) due to critical condition.

The police after registering a case against unidentified robbers have started an investigation.