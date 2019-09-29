Share:

LAHORE - Commissioner of Karachi, Iftikhar Ali Shallwani has inaugurated Seekho Driving Academy in Phase 7, Karachi. The chief guest was welcomed by Majid Aziz, Kalim Farooqui, Arif Balgamwala, Zubair Farooqui and the founder, Faryal Farooqui along with other dignitaries, guests and Seekho management team. Seekho is a first of its kind Driver’s Education Program comprising of professional instructors providing one-on-one training in custom-built, insured and air-conditioned vehicles equipped with dashcams and dual brakes alongside interactive learning in contemporary classrooms to develop a skill for life and to promote a safe driving experience. The contemporary concept is a valuable addition for the karachites and is geared at revolutionising the concept of conventional learning.