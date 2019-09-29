Share:

RABAT - Seven Moroccan migrants were found dead on Saturday off Morocco’s Atlantic coast near Casablanca after their boat capsized, the interior ministry said. Three others were taken unconscious to hospital, while search operations are ongoing, the ministry said in a statement. The incident reflects a growing trend in illegal migration to Spain from the Atlantic coast following a government crackdown on Mediterranean routes. Morocco is only 14 kilometres south of the Spanish coast at the strait of Gibraltar and shares land borders with the small Spanish enclaves of Melilla and Ceuta on its Mediterranean coast. Moroccan authorities say they have stopped 57,000 migrants from illegally crossing to Spain between Jan. 1 and Sept. 1.