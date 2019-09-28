Share:

Rawalpindi-A 30-year-old woman admitted in a private hospital on suspicion of having contracted the Congo virus died, informed reliable sources on Saturday.

The blood samples of the deceased have been sent to National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad for examination, sources added. Unfortunately, the district government and health department high-ups did not visit the area or had contacted the family of deceased, they added.

According to sources, Ayesha Khan, 30, a school teacher by profession and resident of Sadiq Town, was admitted in the emergency ward of Quaid-e-Azam International Hospital on Friday while suffering from severe fever and bleeding. The doctors later on shifted the patient to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where she was put on ventilator due to her serious condition.

At 9pm, the patient died, sources said adding that the doctors have taken her blood samples and dispatched to NIH for laboratory examination. The doctors have handed over the dead body to heirs with a suggestion to bury it as soon as possible, sources said.

A family member told The Nation that Ayesha Khan was delivering lecture to her class in a private school located in Khuwaja Corporation some three days ago where she was bit by some insect. He added she went unconscious and was rushed to hospital. He said her brother brought her to District Headquarters Hospital, Raja Bazaar where doctors could not diagnose her actual decease and injected her drip while assuming her a dengue patient.

“After transfusing a drip, the doctor discharged her but she went to QAIH to inquire about health of her father admitted in ICU,” the family member said. He was of view that Ayesha went unconscious at entrance of QAIH and was rushed to emergency where doctors diagnosed her as suspected Congo virus patient and started treatment. However, she died in ICU, he said.

A medical officer of QAIH mentioned in death certificate, copy of which is also available with The Nation, that the doctors received 30-year old Ayesha with high fever 7-8 days (106-F) temperature. The condition of patient deteriorated within 30 minutes and started severe bleeding. He mentioned the doctors sent Congo serology to NIH reports of which would be issued on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi and other high ups of district health department could not be approached for their comments.

Meanwhile, another female patient suffering with dengue fever was put on ventilator by the doctors due to her critical condition in Holy Family Hospital (HFH), informed sources. The patient has been identified as Uzma, resident of Dhama Syedan, who was brought to HFH some six days ago. They said the life of the patient is under great danger as her white blood cells have destroyed completely by the dengue virus. On the other hand, two members of Chief Minister Inspector Team visited Rawalpindi and held meetings with DC and other officials of health department.

The two-member team included Rana Afzal Abbas and Navid Raza Sahu, who also visited the allied hospitals and witnessed the measures of the administrations being made to overwhelm outbreak of dengue.

The team will prepare a detailed report and will submit it to CM Punjab Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar in upcoming days.