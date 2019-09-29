Share:

BAJAUR - A tribal elder killed in a remote controlled bomb blast in Mamond Tehsil of Bajaur District on Saturday, officials of the district administration confirmed.

The elder Malik Nader Khan was going to a nearby place when the explosion was happened in Mula Kali. The bomb was planted by unknown miscreants.

The elder was seriously wounded in the blast and was immediately shifted to the district headquarters hospital Khar where he succumbed to injuries.

The district administration has launched search operation in the area soon after the incident. No one has claimed responsibility for the blast so far.