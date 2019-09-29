Share:

LAHORE - Zulfiqar Babar’s four wickets in second innings and eight wickets in the match overall for Southern Punjab was the highlight of the third and final day’s play of round three of the three-day non-first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches on Saturday. At Hayatabad Sports Complex in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, after resuming their second innings on 33 for three, were dismissed for 212 in 72 overs against Southern Punjab. Asad Afridi top-scored with 74, while Khushdil Shah scored 34. Zulfiqar Babar was the pick of the bowlers for Southern Punjab taking four for 65. The veteran left-arm spinner ended the match with figures of eight for 166. Muhammad Imran also chipped in with three second innings wickets. In return, chasing 211 runs to win the match, Southern Punjab in their second innings could score only 74 for the loss of three wickets in 15 overs, before the match ended in a draw. Mukhtar Ahmed scored a 60-ball 50 laced with six fours and a six. Asif Afridi took all three wickets for 22 runs. At Lahore’s LCCA Ground, Balochistan against Central Punjab, resuming their second innings at three for no loss, were 72 for five in 30.5 overs, when rain interrupted the game and no further play took place. Usama Razzaq scored 25, while Aizaz Cheema and Mohammad Ali took two wickets apiece for Central Punjab. At NBP Stadium in Karachi, the entire day’s play was lost between Sindh and Northern due to wet outfield. The match was declared as no result, as Northern was yet to bat in the match.