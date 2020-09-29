Share:

islamabad - This September 2020, with 3 International Gourmand Awards, 50 published titles, and both local and global critical acclaim, Pakistan’s first and leading independent publishing house, Markings, helmed by Kiran Aman, marks a decade of pioneering work, having published its first title ‘BHV Zoo by Amean J.’ in September 2010. To commemorate its decennary, the publishing house announces the launch of ‘The Markings of Pakistan Series’.

The multi-faceted powerhouse Kiran Aman, who laid the blueprint for independent publishing via her signature curated titles and inimitable body of work, will release 6 books under the umbrella of ‘The Markings of Pakistan Series’, to celebrate 10 years of Markings. These books will be released over the next few years and will be dedicated to the 6 administrative units [provinces and autonomous territories] of Pakistan: Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Indeed, ‘The Markings of Pakistan Series’ will take readers on a cultural adventure across all four provinces and two territories in a way which has never been done before in Pakistan.