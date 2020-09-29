Share:

FAISALABAD - Millat Town police booked eight cops on the charge of abuse of powers and corruption. According to Police on Monday, Iftikhar Hussain, owner of a local factory situated at Mohallah Haidarabad, filed a complaint, contending that eight persons including Sajid Bhatti, Adnan, Amir, etc came to his factory and dubbed them as CIA police Jawans some days ago. They abducted his son Usman and later received bribe amounting to Rs50,000/- for his release.

On this complaint, Millat Town police registered a case against eight alleged police cops and started investigation. However, no arrest in this regard was reported so far.