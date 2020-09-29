Share:

HYDERABAD - Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Ishtiaq Ali Mangi visited the residences of those killed in road accident on M9 motorway.

Around 15 people including women and children were killed in tragic van accident occurred on M9 motorway near Lucky cement factory.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, AC Latifabad visited residences of accident victims at Latifabad units 5 and 12 and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and offered fateha. He said district administration is grieved on this tragic incident and will cooperate with the families of those who had lost their lives. He also offered condolence with them on behalf of DC Hyderabad.

HSATI office bearers elected unopposed

All office bearers of Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry have been elected unopposed for the year 2020-2021. The Secretary HSATI Ammad Hussain informed here on Monday that according to unofficial results, Pervez Faheem Noorwala, Muhammad Shahid Soomro and Mehmood Ahmed have been elected unopposed as the Chairman, Senior Vice Chairman and Vice Chairman of the association for the year 2020-2021 as no other candidate filed nomination papers against them.

After withdrawal of nomination papers from Umer Tariq and Pehlaj Rai, he informed that remaining eight candidates have also been elected as the members of the executive committee who included Mian Farooq Ahmed, Khuram Faisal Siddiqui, Imtiaz Hussain, Vinod Kumar, Sharif Poonjani, Shuja Razzaq Memon, Sabhash Chandar and Ishwar Kumar.