ISLAMABAD - Cracks have appeared once again within the ranks of opposition parties over the allocation of posts of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). According to sources within opposition, majority of parties were of the view that posts of PDM will be constant; however Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has demanded rotational change in the posts after every three months. The source also informed The Nation that formation of Action Committee of the PDM which was decided in the all parties’ conference (APC) was yet to be announced due to differences among opposition parties. PPP’s senior leader Farhatullah Baber while commenting on the issue said that posts in the alliances among the parties are always on rotational bases which changes with a fixed time period.

He stated that the countrywide protests against the government will be held according to the exact timeline fixed by the Rehbar Committee in recent meeting. Meanwhile, the opposition parties have also decided to speed up mobilisation of workers against government across the country because National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is likely to start arrests of top opposition leaders. Meanwhile, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has finalised names of Akram Khan Durrani and Senator Abdul Ghafoor Haideri for the committee to be formed by the PDM and has asked the other opposition parties to drop their names as soon as possible. The JUI-F senior leader and former Senator Haji Ghulam Ali told The Nation that all the rumours against the alliance of opposition parties were wrong; adding that very soon the people will see the street power of JUI-F and other opposition parties.

He maintained that they were not against Imran Khan but were against the anti-democratic thoughts which has destabilised Pakistan many times. He concluded that they will fight final war against the government very soon.