KARACHI - The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell on Monday arrested ten motorcycle thieves and recovered five motorcycles and a pistol from their possession. The AVLC Baldia / New Karachi / Bin Qasim Division arrested Arshad s/o Rashid, Khalid s/o Mehmood, Ali s/o Shahab Din, Ahmed s/o Fida Hussain, Kamran s/o Arif, Naveed s/o Ghulam Rasool, Abdul Sattar s/o Hubdar Ali, Pathan s/o Gul Hassan, Umed Ali s/o Mehmood and Malook alias Lolah s/o Gulsher, according to a press note. The arrested are habitual criminals and sell stolen motorcycles in parts to mechanics to junkmen.