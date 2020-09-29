Share:

Chinese authorities on Tuesday honored 800 female role models and 200 groups for their contributions in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic.

Vice Premier Sun Chunlan, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, and Shen Yueyue, vice chairperson of the National People's Congress Standing Committee and president of the All-China Women's Federation (ACWF), presented awards to the honorees at an award ceremony in Beijing.

During the event, the ACWF, the National Health Commission, and the Political Work Department of the Central Military Commission jointly presented citations to 500 individuals and 100 groups, including the function department of the designated coronavirus-treating Jinyintan Hospital in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province.

The ACWF honored 300 individuals and 100 groups, including the committee of a residential community in Beijing.

Representatives of the awardees expressed their determination to remain true to their original aspirations and live up to the expectations of the country and the people.