LAHORE - Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the citizens should take care of their health and the cardiac patients should, particularly, be more careful in the wake of the corona. In his message, the CM maintained that the risk of the cardiac attack had increased after the corona and it was imperative to take care of cardiac health along with taking other measures to remain safe from different diseases. The adoption of a healthy lifestyle and the use of simple food is the best safety measure to avoid cardiac diseases, he added.

Usman Buzdar asserted that people should also avoid harmful habits like smoking to keep their hearts healthy. He further stated that the government ensured to take steps for the cardiac patients during the coronavirus pandemic and such patients were provided with the best treatment facilities through Sehat Insaf Cards.