MIRPURKHAS - On the directives of SSP Mirpurkhas, traffic sargeant Abdul Hafeez Arain with police contingent conducted raids at different roads and routes and checked the coaches, coasters and busess and removed over 25 gas cylinders from them while also warned the drivers not to board the passengers if buses are overcrowded.

Report said that above action was taken at Hyderabad Mirpurkhas road, Mirpurkhas Sindhri road, Mirpurkhas Digri road and Mirpurkhas Umerkot road in the wake of an accident took place few days back in district Jamshoro. Inwhich fire broke out in the van from its gas cylinder and such over 15 passengers burnt to death in the incident.