Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Commissioner Asif Iqbal Chaudhry on Monday said the contemporary methods of agriculture and the latest machinery must be adopted to increase the production of crops.

He stated this while chairing a meeting of Divisional Agriculture Advisory Committee held at Conference Room of Commissioner office. The video-link meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of all the three districts of Bahawalpur and officers of the agriculture department.

He said that farmers must be trained to pick cotton without wastage and must be apprised of keeping their crop safe from pests. The meeting was told that the training program was being conducted in 56 villages of the division for farmers of cotton.

The meeting was also told that sugarcane was sowed at 517 acres of land in Bahawalpur division. Farmers are also being made aware of smog.

Health centre set up at GSCWU for coronavirus tests

A health centre has been established at Government Sadiq College Women University (GSCWU) Bahawalpur for COVID-19 testing.

Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Saiqa Imtiaz and Cheif Executive Officer (CEO) of Bahawalpur District Health Authority Dr Aurangzain visited the centre on Monday.

They inspected the facility and ensured the following of COVID-19 SOPs. Dr Aurangzaib expressed satisfaction over the measures taken by the university for prevention from coronavirus. Dr Saiqa Imtiaz said that the university would continue to take measures against coronavirus in order to keep the students and staff safe.